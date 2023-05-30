Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,260 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vital Farms worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VITL opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

