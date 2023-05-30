Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.