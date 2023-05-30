Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,550 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

