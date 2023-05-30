Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 288,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

