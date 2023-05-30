Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Photronics worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Photronics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Photronics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

