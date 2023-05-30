Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.