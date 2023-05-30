Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

