Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of IRT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.26%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

