Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,010 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Xerox worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 340,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

