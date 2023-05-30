Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

