Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Post

Post Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.