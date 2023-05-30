Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Price Performance

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

