Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 132,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,572,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $200.93 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $263.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $216.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
