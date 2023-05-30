Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,328.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

