Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in FOX by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

