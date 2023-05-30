Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.