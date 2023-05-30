Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.