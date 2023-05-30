Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 844.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.32. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

