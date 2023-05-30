Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,703 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 409,013 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 175,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

