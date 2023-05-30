Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 199,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 170,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 81,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.