Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,854 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNHI stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

