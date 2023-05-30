UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Delek US worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $13,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $12,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 157.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 404,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Delek US Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

