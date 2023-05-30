SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,830 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

