Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 207,542 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,434,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

