Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.99% of Southside Bancshares worth $46,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $847.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

