Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 397.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $17,335,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after purchasing an additional 253,866 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $8,897,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock worth $5,104,640. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

