Puzo Michael J Sells 3,284 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

