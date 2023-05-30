Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,982 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

