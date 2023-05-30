Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of U.S. Silica worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

