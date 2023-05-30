Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

