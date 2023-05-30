Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,570 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $45,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

