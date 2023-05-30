Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.