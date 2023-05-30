Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE DOC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.