Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PAG stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

