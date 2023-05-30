Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 611 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

