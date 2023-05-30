Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,038 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,561,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $20,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HCC opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

