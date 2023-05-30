Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,573 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

