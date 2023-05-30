Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 148,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.3 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

