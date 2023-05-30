Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 26,247 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

