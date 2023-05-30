Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,953 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,888,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

