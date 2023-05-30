Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 171 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

