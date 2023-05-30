Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

