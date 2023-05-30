Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

