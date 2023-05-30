Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $162,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

