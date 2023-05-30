Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:MTX opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

