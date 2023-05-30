Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $332.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $333.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

