MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,283,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,182,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,550. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

