Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.