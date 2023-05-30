KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359,098 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after buying an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after buying an additional 292,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,592,381 shares of company stock valued at $632,325,601 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

