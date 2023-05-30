Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

