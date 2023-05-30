Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Invesco Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
