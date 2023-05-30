Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Integer were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 215,615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

